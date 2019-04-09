‘Star Trek’: Picard’s Section 31 Connections Return to Haunt Him in ‘Available Light’

Capt. Jean Luc’s Picard’s past connections to Section 31 return to haunt him in Star Trek: The Next Generation — Available Light, the new novel by Dayton Ward. Set in the post—Star Trek: Nemesis relaunch novel series timeline, the novel continues the story Ward began in Star Trek: The Next Generation — Headlong Flight and continued in Star Trek: The Next Generation — Hearts and Minds. In this version of events taking place after Nemesis, Picard became involved with the forced removal of a corrupt Federation of Planets president. Now, the Federation is looking to hold those involved with the removal accountable. Here’s the synopsis for the novel:

“Section 31, the covert organization which has operated without accountability in the shadows for more than two centuries, has been exposed. Throughout the Federation, the rogue group’s agents and leaders are being taken into custody as the sheer scope of its misdeeds comes to light. Now Starfleet Command must decide the consequences for numerous officers caught up in the scandal – including Admirals William Ross, Edward Jellico, Alynna Nechayev, and Captain Jean-Luc Picard who, along with many others, are implicated in the forced removal of a Federation president.

“Meanwhile, deep in the distant, unexplored region of space known as the Odyssean Pass, Picard and the crew of the Starship Enterprise must put aside personal feelings and political concerns as they investigate a massive mysterious spacecraft. Adrift for centuries in the void, the ship is vital to the survival of an endangered civilization which has spent generations searching for a world to sustain what remains of its people. Complicating matters is a band of marauders who have their own designs on the ancient ship, with only the Enterprise standing in their way.”

Though Available Light takes place in a different continuity, it does bring together two important developments coming to Star Trek television. Patrick Stewart will return as Jean-Luc Picard in a new, still-untitled Star Trek series on CBS All Access. Section 31 is an important part of the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. There’s a Section 31 spinoff series in development with Michelle Yeoh in the lead role as Phillipa Georgiou.

Will you be reading the latest Star Trek: The Next Generation novel? Let us know what you think about the new story in the comments. Star Trek: The Next Generation — Available Light by Dayton Ward is now on sale.

