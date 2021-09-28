Star Trek: The Next Generation Trends As Fans Celebrate Premiere Anniversary

Thirty-four years ago today the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation made its premiere on syndication, bringing a fresh round of faces, ships, and storylines to the science-fiction franchise that had been mostly about the same crew for twenty years. Some 27 million people tuned in for the first episode of the first new Star Trek series since the original, a tremendous feat even by the standards of the mid-1980s. To mark their appreciation for the series and the anniversary of its premiere, Star Trek TNG fans have been tweeting about it so much they made the hit series trend on Twitter.

Seven seasons, 178 episodes, and four feature films later, Star Trek: The Next Generation mostly wrapped up 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, that is until very recently. Paramount+ and ViacomCBS bet big on the Star Trek franchise and among the many shows they’ve developed and produced is Star Trek: Picard, a decades-later follow-up to The Next Generation that has brought back multiple characters from that series. Patrick Stewart reprises his part with others appearing including Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, and Brent Spiner as Data. Picard will return for season two next year.

See how Star Trek fans are celebrating the anniversary of Next Gen below!

