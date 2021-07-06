Star Trek: The Original Series Launches a Complete Series SteelBook Blu-ray Set

For the first time, Star Trek: The Original Series will be released on Blu-ray with SteelBook packaging. Every episode and over nine hours of bonus features will be contained inside these new SteelBook case designs.

Star Trek fans can pre-order the SteelBook Star Trek: TOS set here on Amazon for $109.99 (24% off) with a release date set for September 7th. Note that you won't be charged until it ships, and you'll automatically get any additional discounts that occur during the pre-order period.

Collectible SteelBooks are all the rage in the Blu-ray space these days, though you'll be paying a hefty premium on this set. At the time of writing, the standard Star Trek: The Original Series Blu-ray set is available here on Amazon for only $59.98. It appears to include identical content.

Again, Amazon will automatically give you the biggest discount on the Star Trek: The Original Series SteelBook Blu-ray set when you pre-order. We wouldn't be surprised to see the price drop quite a bit further before the release date, and when it does you'll automatically lock it in. It would need to drop quite a bit to make the SteelBook upgrade worth it for anyone outside of superfans and collectors.

In other Star Trek merch news, Playmobil recently opened up pre-orders for their massive 70548 Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Playset. It's being touted as "the biggest and most deluxe Playmobil playset created up to this point".

When complete the starship will measure 42-inches long and 18-inches wide. Features will include electronic lights and sounds that can be controlled via an app, and you can open up the saucer section of the Enterprise to see a full 1966-style bridge. The body of the ship will also open to display the engineering room.

Figures will include Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, and Chekov.The set even includes a display cradle or wire for ceiling suspension. Playmobil notes that "other accessories and electronic surprises are coming as well".

You can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth ($499.99 with free US shipping). The released date is set for September 2021.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.