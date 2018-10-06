‘Star Trek: The Q Conflict’ Crossover Announced

The crews from Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager are about to converge in a Star Trek crossover event unlike any other, The Q Conflict.

IDW Publishing today announced Star Trek: The Q Conflict, a new six-part Star Trek epic beginning in January 2019. The event series is written by Scott Tipton and David Tipton (Star Trek: The Next Generation – Mirror Broken) with art by David Messina (Cloak and Dagger, Star Trek: Countdown).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the event’s synopsis, provided by IDW Publishing in a press release:

“When a dispute between godlike beings threatens the galaxy, it will take all of Starfleet’s best captains to stop them. James T. Kirk, Jean-Luc Picard, Kathryn Janeway, and Benjamin Sisko must go head-to-head in a competition rigged by the arrogant Q and his nigh-omnipotent cohorts.”

“This is it – the biggest Star Trek series ever, spanning starships, centuries, and galaxies!” Scott Tipton said in a statement. “All of Starfleet’s most legendary officers join together for the first time against some of the greatest threats they’ve ever faced. It’s like nothing you’ve seen before!”

David Tipton added, “But it wouldn’t be Star Trek if it wasn’t also about character, and with so many Starfleet legends crossing paths for the first time ever, The Q Conflict will give readers the opportunity to see all their favorite characters in a brand-new light.”

“Being at work on Star Trek: The Q Conflict is like coming home after a five-year mission away,” says David Messina. “To draw characters like Spock and Picard at a time that’s so exciting for the Star Trek franchise? It’s awesome.”

The crew of Star Trek: Enterprise was apparently not invited to the crossover party. Star Trek: Discovery is also excluded, though that probably has to do with Discovery being a still ongoing television series.

January is shaping up to be a big month for Star Trek comics. IDW previously announced Star Trek: IDW 20/20, a new one-shot that will tell a story of Captain Jean-Luc Picard 20 years before Star Trek: The Next Generation, when he was still in command of the USS Stargazer.

Are you excited about Star Trek: The Q Conflict? Let us know in the comments!

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #1 goes on sale in January 2019. The series will feature multiple covers: connecting regular covers by David Messina, and retailer incentive variants by George Caltsoudas and J.K. Woodward.