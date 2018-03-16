The ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Complete Series Blu-ray Set Has Never Been Cheaper

If you’re a Star Trek fan that would like to add the entire Next Generation series to your Blu-ray collection, you had better engage that Amazon account right now. The price has just dropped to $86.36, which is an all-time low — and 35% off list.

You can grab the Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set right here. Not surprisingly, they appear to be backordered but, at the time of writing, they expect the next batch to ship within the week. Grab it now before the price goes up or they completely sell out.

Speaking of Star Trek: The Next Generation, ThinkGeek has released a highly detailed replica of the ship complete with LEDs and sound effects that’s capable of connecting to your phone via Bluetooth to handle calls or play music. You can even fall asleep to the thrum of the Enterprise-D’s engines (the engine noise emulator plays for an hour before auto-shutoff). The full list of features are listed below. When you’re ready to incorporate this wondrous product into your life, you can order it here for $79.99 with free shipping while supplies last.

Product Specifications:

• Star Trek TNG U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D Bluetooth® Speaker

• Officially-licensed Star Trek: The Next Generation merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• With engine noise emulator, LEDs, and sound effects

• Connects to your phone or device wirelessly using Bluetooth® 4.1

• Auto-reconnects to last connected device

• LEDs in the engines, deflector dish, and saucer section (can be turned off)

• Sound effects included

• Engine hum

• Torpedo blast

• Warp acceleration

• “Incoming transmission”

• “One minute to auto destruct”

• Engine noise emulator plays for an hour before auto-shutoff

• Massive Audio speaker system

• Speaker: Single Full Range 45mm

• Includes stand modeled after combadge

• Wireless Range: 33 ft.

• Bluetooth and power LED indicators

• Batteries: Rechargeable 800MAh Lithium-ion

• One charge lasts 6-8 hours playing music at an average volume

• Recharges using DC 5V 1A source (micro-USB to USB charging cable included)

• Dimensions: 12″ long scaled replica, 12 1/2″ x 7″ tall x 9″ wide on display

• Weight: 1 lb.

• Includes Enterprise 1701-D, two-piece snap-together stand, and micro-USB to USB charging cable

