CBS All Access Launches Star Trek United To Support Black Lives Matter Organizations
CBS All Access has announced a free Star Trek marathon to support the Black Lives Matter cause. The #StarTrekUnited campaign seeks to bring Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry's vision of a better future into the present day. The announcement quotes Roddenberry, who said, "Star Trek was an attempt to say that humanity will reach maturity and wisdom on the day it begins not just to tolerate, but take a special delight in differences…" On Wednesday, June 17th, CBS All Access invites fans to tweet with the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives to raise awareness and money for organizations in the real-world devoted to furthering the cause of diversity and fighting injustice.
For every fan that tweets using the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives, there will be a $1 donation to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The organizations include the Black Strategy Fund, Movement for Black Lives, and Black Lives Matter.
Also, starting June 17th, 15 Star Trek episodes described as being "culturally relevant" will be available to stream for free for one week on CBS.com. The selected stories span every Star Trek series to date, from Star Trek: The Original Series to CBS All Access originals Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. Keep reading to see the full list of 15 episodes, which will also be available to stream for one week on StarTrek.com and PlutoTV and one day only on Twitch.
Plato's Stepchildren
Star Trek: The Original Series, Season 3 Episode 10
Platonians use psychokinetic power to toy with the crew.
The Devil in the Dark
Star Trek: The Original Series, Season 1 Episode 25
An unknown monster threatens a critical mining operation.
Let That Be Your Last Battlefield
Star Trek: The Original Series, Season 3 Episode 15
Two survivors of a devastated planet remain committed to destroying one another.
The Measure of a Man
Star Trek: The Next Generation, Season 2 Episode 9
When Data (Brent Spiner) refuses to be disassembled for research purposes, Picard (Patrick Stewart) is enlisted to defend his rights in court.
The Enemy
Star Trek: The Next Generation, Season 3 Episode 7
After Geordi (LeVar Burton) is stranded on a storm-ravaged planet, the crew's attempts to rescue him are hindered by an aggressive Romulan warship.
The Drumhead
Star Trek: The Next Generation, Season 4 Episode 21
A search for a spy aboard the Enterprise turns into a witch-hunt in which Picard is implicated as a traitor.
Nemesis
Star Trek: Voyager, Season 4 Episode 4
When Chakotay (Robert Beltran) is stranded on a planet that is in the middle of a major war, he violates the Prime Directive by helping the soldiers that discover him.
Remember
Star Trek: Voyager, Season 3 Episode 6
After Voyager encounters a telepathic species, B'Elanna (Roxann Dawson) starts having powerful dreams that depict the life of a woman and her lover in a time of great political and social upheaval.
Demons
Star Trek: Enterprise, Season 4 Episode 20
A xenophobic faction of humanity threatens to undermine talks to form a new coalition of planets.
Terra Prime
Star Trek: Enterprise, Season 4 Episode 21
A human isolationist leader threatens to destroy Starfleet Command unless all aliens leave Earth immediately.
Far Beyond the Stars
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Season 6 Episode 13
Sisko (Avery Brooks) has visions of himself and his crew as writers for a science fiction paper in 1950's Earth.
The Sounds of Thunder
Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2 Episode 6
When a new signal appears over Saru's (Doug Jones) home planet, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru, and the crew embark on a perilous mission that puts Saru in danger and raises questions about the Red Angel's intentions. Hugh (Wilson Cruz) struggles to come to terms with his new reality.
Remembrance
Star Trek: Picard, Season 1 Episode 1
At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones), in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past.
Maps and Legends
Star Trek: Picard, Season 1 Episode 2
Picard begins investigating the mystery of Dahj as well as what her very existence means to the Federation. Without Starfleet's support, Picard is left to lean on others for help, including Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) and an estranged former colleague, Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd). Meanwhile, hidden enemies are also interested in where Picard's search for the truth about Dahj will lead.
The End is the Beginning
Star Trek: Picard, Season 1 Episode 3
Completely unaware of her special nature, Soji continues her work and captures the attention of the Borg cube research project's executive director. After rehashing past events with a reluctant Raffi, Picard seeks others willing to join his search for Bruce Maddox, including pilot and former Starfleet officer Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera).
