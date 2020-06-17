CBS All Access Launches Star Trek United To Support Black Lives Matter Organizations

CBS All Access has announced a free Star Trek marathon to support the Black Lives Matter cause. The #StarTrekUnited campaign seeks to bring Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry's vision of a better future into the present day. The announcement quotes Roddenberry, who said, "Star Trek was an attempt to say that humanity will reach maturity and wisdom on the day it begins not just to tolerate, but take a special delight in differences…" On Wednesday, June 17th, CBS All Access invites fans to tweet with the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives to raise awareness and money for organizations in the real-world devoted to furthering the cause of diversity and fighting injustice.

For every fan that tweets using the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives, there will be a $1 donation to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The organizations include the Black Strategy Fund, Movement for Black Lives, and Black Lives Matter.

Also, starting June 17th, 15 Star Trek episodes described as being "culturally relevant" will be available to stream for free for one week on CBS.com. The selected stories span every Star Trek series to date, from Star Trek: The Original Series to CBS All Access originals Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. Keep reading to see the full list of 15 episodes, which will also be available to stream for one week on StarTrek.com and PlutoTV and one day only on Twitch.