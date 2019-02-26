‘Star Trek vs. Transformers’: The Final Battle Begins

The epic crossover comes to its conclusion in this week’s Star Trek vs. Transformers #5 from IDW Publishing.

As the issue begins, Capt. Kirk is still guiding Tiberius Maximus, the Transformers version of the Enterprise. Starfleet and the Autobots are in pursuit of what’s left of he Klingon-Decepticon alliance. Will they catch them in time?

Star Trek vs. Transformers #5 goes on sale February 27th.

Star Trek vs. Transformers #5

NOV180673

(W) John Barber, Mike Johnson (A) Philip Murphy (CA) Josh Burcham

The stunning conclusion! As the Klingon-Decepticon alliance prepares to wipe out their enemies once and for all, Kirk and the Autobots make one last desperate bid to merge Cybertronian technology with Starfleet ingenuity. It’s a final conflict you won’t want to miss!

The Transformers ’80s cartoon series meets Star Trek: The Animated Series in a no-holds-barred Saturday morning mash-up for the ages!

Demand was so high, we’re doing another issue!

In Shops: Feb 27, 2019

SRP: $3.99

