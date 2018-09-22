‘Star Trek’ Star William Shatner Releases First Track From His Christmas Album

William Shatner just gave fans their first taste of Shatner Claus.

Cleopatra Records has released online the opening track from Shatner’s upcoming Christmas album. This rendition of “Jingle Bells” has Shatner singing the lyrics and Henry Rollins providing the chorus.

“Apparently one of the songs from Shatner Claus is available,” Shatner noted on Twitter. “Have a little listen.”

Here, have a little listen:

The Black Flag frontman isn’t the only musical talent appearing on Shatner’s latest album. The album also features Iggy Pop, Billy Gibbons, Judy Collins, Brad Paisley, Rick Wakeman, Todd Rundgren, Joe Louis Walker and more.

Here’s the full track list:

Jingle Bells Feat. Henry Rollins Blue Christmas Feat. Brad Paisley Little Drummer Boy Feat. Joe Louis Walker Winter Wonderland Feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle Twas the Night Before Christmas Feat. Mel Collins Run Rudolph Run Feat. Elliot Easton O Come, O Come Emmanuel Feat. Rick Wakeman Silver Bells Feat. Ian Anderson One for You, One for Me Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Feat. Billy Gibbons Silent Night Feat. Iggy Pop White Christmas Feat. Judy Collins Feliz Navidad Feat. Dani Bender BONUS TRACK: Jingle Bells feat. Henry Rollins (Punk Rock Version)

Here’s the album description from Cleopatra Records:

“A very special gift of the holidays – the first ever Christmas album from the godfather of dramatic musical interpretations and a legend of stage and screen, Mr. William Shatner!

Features an incredible cast of supporting players such as Henry Rollins, Billy Gibbons, Judy Collins, Brad Paisley, Rick Wakeman, Iggy Pop, Todd Rundgren, Joe Louis Walker and more!

This is a holiday treat the whole family can enjoy with gorgeous and fun arrangements of these holiday classics as well as an original tune ‘One For You, One For Me!’”

The release of Shatner Claus follows the release of Shatner’s latest memoir, Live Long And…What I Learned Along the Way. In the new memoir, he touches on topics such as what went wrong with Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and feeling unwelcome at Leonard Nimoy’s funeral.

Shatner also appeared at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards to accept the Governors Award on behalf of the Star Trek franchise, saying that Star Trek “represents an idea that is greater than all its parts” and “I accept this award for all of the artists who have worked to make this show a success.”

Shatner Claus goes on sale Oct. 26th.

Shatner Claus goes on sale Oct. 26th.