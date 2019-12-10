Star Trek’s William Shatner Files for Divorce

Star Trek‘s William Shatner has filed for divorce from his wife Elizabeth, née Martin, his wife of 18 years. Sources tell TMZ that the split is expected to go smoothly since Shatner and Martin signed a prenuptial agreement when they married in 2001. While they’re still negotiating the details of their final settlement, the terms of their agreement stipulate that neither will be responsible for paying spousal support after the divorce is finalized. Also making the divorce simpler is that the couple never had any children together. TMZ says the divorce should soon find its way in front of a judge for final approval and be settled.

This is the 88-year-old Shatner’s fourth marriage. His first was to Gloria Rand, whom he married in 1956 and divorced in 1969. His second marriage was to actress Marcy Lafferty. They were married from 1973 until 1994. He then married actress Nerine Kidd in 1997. They were married at the time of her death in 1999.

Shatner is estimated to be worth $100 million. The actor is best known for playing Capt. James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series and the first seven Star Trek movies. ComicBook.com spoke to Shatner earlier this year. When asked about resurrecting James T. Kirk for a series like Star Trek: Picard, he didn’t seem eager.

“That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” he said. “You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily — I don’t know what Patrick [Stewart] is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ’cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that. So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se.”

In a separate interview, Shatner did express interest in being a part of Quentin Tarantino’s planned Star Trek film. “Quentin Tarantino said something in the paper that somebody said to me, that he loved me,” Shatner said. “And Quentin, I love you. If you’re going to do Star Trek 50 years later, a few pounds heavier, come on. Not a problem! Well, I’d like to do it. Whether I’d be up for it, I don’t know.”

