‘Star Trek’s William Shatner Releases “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Music Video

Cleopatra Records has released the official music video for Williams Shatner’s rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The track is part of Shatner’s new Christmas album titled Shatner Claus.

The video features Billy Gibbons, the legendary guitarist of ZZ Top.

This is the second track released from Shatner Claus. Cleopatra previously released Shatner’s version of “Jingle Bells,” featuring Henry Rollins.

Gibbons and Rollins aren’t the only iconic musicians contributing to Shatner Claus. The album also features Iggy Pop, Judy Collins, Brad Paisley, Rick Wakeman, Todd Rundgren, Joe Louis Walker, and others.

Here’s the full track list for Shatner Claus:

Jingle Bells Feat. Henry Rollins Blue Christmas Feat. Brad Paisley Little Drummer Boy Feat. Joe Louis Walker Winter Wonderland Feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle Twas the Night Before Christmas Feat. Mel Collins Run Rudolph Run Feat. Elliot Easton O Come, O Come Emmanuel Feat. Rick Wakeman Silver Bells Feat. Ian Anderson One for You, One for Me Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Feat. Billy Gibbons Silent Night Feat. Iggy Pop White Christmas Feat. Judy Collins Feliz Navidad Feat. Dani Bender BONUS TRACK: Jingle Bells feat. Henry Rollins (Punk Rock Version)

Here’s the album description from Cleopatra Records:

“A very special gift of the holidays – the first ever Christmas album from the godfather of dramatic musical interpretations and a legend of stage and screen, Mr. William Shatner!

Features an incredible cast of supporting players such as Henry Rollins, Billy Gibbons, Judy Collins, Brad Paisley, Rick Wakeman, Iggy Pop, Todd Rundgren, Joe Louis Walker and more!

This is a holiday treat the whole family can enjoy with gorgeous and fun arrangements of these holiday classics as well as an original tune ‘One For You, One For Me!’”

The release of Shatner Claus follows the release of Shatner’s latest memoir, Live Long And…What I Learned Along the Way. In the new memoir, Shatner touches on topics such as what went wrong with Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and how he felt unwelcome at Leonard Nimoy’s funeral.

Shatner also appeared at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards earlier this year to accept the Governors Award on behalf of the Star Trek franchise, saying that Star Trek “represents an idea that is greater than all its parts” and “I accept this award for all of the artists who have worked to make this show a success.”

Shatner Claus is on sale now.