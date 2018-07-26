‘Star Trek’ Wireless Vulcan Earbuds: Spotfiy Spock Style

If you thought Apple’s AirPods looked weird, get a load of these Star Trek Wireless Earbuds. Indeed, privately enjoying your favorite music and cosplaying as Spock in public are no longer two separate activities! The color is even Pantone-matched to Spock’s original Vulcan skin tone makeup.

Actually, Star Trek Wireless Vulcan Earbuds were released by the high end cosplay company Anovos a while back, but ThinkGeek is now selling them for $39.99. That will likely save you some money over getting them directly from Anovos, who are selling them for $45 before shipping. This is especially true if you trigger free shipping at ThinkGeek with an order of $75 or more.

There are certainly plenty of options for Star Trek fans that want to reach the free shipping threshold. The Star Trek TNG Bluetooth ComBadge, TOS Bluetooth Communicator, and TNG U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bluetooth speaker seem like items that would appeal to a Star Trek fan of the Vulcan earbuds-wearing variety.

Keep in mind that Anovos did produce cheaper, wired version of the Vulcan earbuds without the Vulcan skin tone coloring, which can be had right here for $29.99. However, if you’re going to wear these you might as well go all out with the wireless version. The full list of features for the wireless earbuds can be found below.

• Star Trek Wireless Vulcan Earbuds

• Officially-licensed Star Trek: The Original Series merchandise

• In-line microphone and one-click button to answer/end calls, adjust volume, and control music

• Includes silicone eartips in 3 sizes

• Pantone color-matched to Spock’s original Vulcan skin tone makeup

• Compatible with devices running Bluetooth 4.0® + EDR

• Speaker Impedance: Φ 10mm 32

• Frequency Response: 20Hz-20KHz

• Output Power: 40mW

• Wireless Range: 32 ft.

• Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 80dB

• Imported

• Batteries: 3.7V/90mAh (rechargeable via USB cable, included)

• Standby Time: 180 hours

• Talk Time: 4-5 hours

• Charging Time: 2 hours

• Dimensions: 4″ tall x 2 1/4″ wide “ears” + 2 ft. cable between ears + 1 ft. long charging cable

• Weight: just over an ounce for the ears and cable

• Includes earphones, 3 sets of silicone eartips, and USB to micro-USB charging cable

