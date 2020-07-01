Star Trek: Year Five Preview Pits Kirk Against Gary Seven

Star Trek: Year Five, the series that continues the original voyage of the USS Enterprise, reaches its first "season finale" in today's Star Trek: Year Five #12. You can check out a preview of the issue right here. The preview shows Captain James T. Kirk coming to blows with Gary Seven, a former ally from the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Assignment: Earth." Gary is a time traveler who protects the future. For some reason, he's been assigned to take out Captain Kirk and the USS Enterprise crew. He's almost plunged the Federation into a war with the Tholian Assembly in the process. How will the conflict end? Keep reading to see the preview for yourself.

Star Trek: Year Five #12

JAN200749

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A/CA) Stephen Thompson

At last-the moment you've been waiting for since the first page of issue #1! With a villain revealed, a stranded crew, and a ship on a collision course with total destruction, Captain James T. Kirk will have to face the biggest challenge of his life on his own!

Written by showrunners Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (Green Arrow, Nightwing, Gotham City Garage) this is a perfect jumping-on point before the second year of the series begins.In Shops: Jul 01, 2020

SRP: $3.99