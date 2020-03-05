William Shatner Awarded Horse Semen in Divorce Settlement

William Shatner and his fourth wife, Elizabeth Shatner reached a divorce settlement this week and he will get to keep all the horse semen in the split. Yes, you read that right. People obtained the court documents and they show how the two decided to allocate their assets. That includes the home and animals they owned together. The 88-year-old Star Trek actor walks away with two horses. (Named Renaissance Man’s Medici and Powder River Shirley respectively.) He will also lay claim to the prized semen and all the equipment used to breed the animals. As an added bonus, the star will also keep their two dogs, Macchiato and Double Espresso.

On Elizabeth’s side, she gets two horses of her own, Belle Reve’s So Photogenic and Pebbles. They don’t have any children together, so William has decided to allow his ex-wife visitation rights to the other horses, with notice provided beforehand. When it comes to the property, William will retain their Studio City house and the ranch they had in California. But, she will get to harvest fruit on her visits to the ranch. Also of note is that her first husband’s grave and several horses all reside there as well. Elizabeth will lay claim to their house in Malibu Cove and one far east in Versailles, Kentucky.

This all comes after William filed for divorce late last year. December saw their marriage of 18 years come to a close. Their separation was made official on February 1st 2019. Divorce documents obtained by People indicate that neither party will receive spousal support as there was a prenuptial agreement already in place. The Star Trek legend’s net worth is estimated to be about $100 million. He was previously married to Gloria Rand from 1956-1969, Marcy Lafferty from 1973-1996, and Nerine Kidd from 1997-1999.

Shatner is best known for playing Capt. James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series and numerous Star Trek movies. ComicBook.com spoke to Shatner last year about resurrecting Kirk for a series like Star Trek: Picard.

“That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” he explained. “You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily — I don’t know what Patrick [Stewart] is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ’cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that. So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se.”