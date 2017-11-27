William Shatner Blocks Jason Isaacs On Twitter Following ‘Star Trek’ Comments

It seems William Shatner did not take too kindly to Jason Isaacs’ comments about the former Star Trek star appearing on Star Trek: Discovery.

Isaacs today tweeted that Shatner has blocked him on Twitter and made some jokes about the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve been blocked by @WilliamShatner,” Isaacs tweeted. The unkindest cut of all. In what way have I broken the prime directive Captain? Was it the end of sentence minor-key uptick? The quizzical eyebrow (and blue eyeliner)? The just too-tight uniform? Forgive me my sins – it’s an homage, I swear.”

I’ve been blocked by @WilliamShatner. The unkindest cut of all. In what way have I broken the prime directive Captain? Was it the end of sentence minor-key uptick? The quizzical eyebrow (and blue eyeliner)? The just too-tight uniform? Forgive me my sins – it’s an homage, I swear. — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) November 27, 2017

The blockage follows Isaacs stating in an interview that he wasn’t keen on Shatner making a cameo appearance on Star Trek: Discovery.

“Someone asked which cast members from the existing series would you like to guest star – I think people watch good drama shows and they completely suspend their disbelief, they feel like they’re looking through the keyhole at another world, f you do it well enough,” Isaacs explains. “If you have stunt celebrity cameo casting, it completely pulls them out of it. They feel like they’re watching a Saturday Night Live sketch.

“Kirk doesn’t come along for ten years and when we meet him, he’s 26, so it would be a weird timeline if they met. So I just hope people believe our stories, are engaged with them, and I’m happy to meet Will Shatner in real life in a restaurant.”

Despite this apparent social media grudge, Isaacs expressed a respect for Shatner’s Captain Kirk when ComicBook.com spoke to the Discovery actor at New York Comic Con about how he developed his own Captain Lorca.

“I certainly had no interest in presenting sort of a pale shadow of any of the fantastic captains that went before me, including especially the one I grew up with, Jim Kirk,” Isaacs said.

Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access on January 7, 2018.