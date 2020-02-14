New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Trailer Spotlights the Bad Batch

The concept of clones in Star Wars would lead you to believe that all soldiers were created equally, but long-time fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars can tell you this couldn't be further from the truth, with the new trailer for the final season of the series highlighting the beloved "Bad Batch" of clones. Technically dubbed "Clone Force 99," these soldiers all failed to meet the standards of their Kaminoan creators, all having some aberrations to them that some would consider failures, though they themselves know that they are actually their strengths. Check out the new trailer for the series below and catch the premiere of the final season on February 21st on Disney+.

While the Bad Batch wasn't a core part of the series throughout its entire run, the characters instead debuted in animatics for Season Seven, which was seemingly never going to get made. We might have never gotten to see these characters fully explored in any proper episodes of the series, but this new trailer has us immensely excited fo finally see the characters that have only been hinted at for years.

Adding to that excitement is that the first episode of the new season is named after them, confirming how integral a part of this final season they'll likely be. Check out the first episode titles and synopses below.

Episode 701 - “The Bad Batch”

Captain Rex and the Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base on Anaxes.

Episode 702 - "A Distant Echo”

Anakin Skywalker, Rex, and the Bad Batch make a shocking discovery on Skako Minor.

Between movies and TV series, things are promising for Star Wars fans, though it hasn't always been this easy to be a Star Wars fan, with The Clone Wars representing both the highs and lows of the community for the past decade.

The series debuted first with a theatrically released movie back in 2008 before the series continued on Cartoon Network. The animated style and time period might have turned off some fans, yet those who stuck with it discovered it was some of the best Star Wars storytelling in the series' history. Additionally, this series was some of younger audiences' first experiences with the franchise, igniting a passion for the galaxy far, far away in an entirely new generation.

Sadly, when Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, this resulted in the unexpected cancellation of The Clone Wars, leaving a number of plot threads abandoned and unresolved. After campaigning for years on social media to get the series revived, it was announced in 2018 that Clone Wars would be getting a final season, rewarding the devotion of fans who wanted to see the series earn the closure it so deserved.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns on February 21st.

