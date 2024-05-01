Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Replica Drops on Star Wars Day 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney has been getting fans prepped for Star Wars Day 2024 with a handful of early launches that include the Galaxy's Edge Roleplay Collection and the Tatooine Collection. However, they're busting out the big blasters for this weekend's May the 4th event. Well, not blasters so much as blades. Specifically, The Sith Apprentice: Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Set will headline their Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection, which will also include apparel.

A teaser for the Darth Maul hilt is available to view on Disney's secret Order 54 page, and looks as though you'll be getting a highly detailed double hilt with a fancy (most likely wooden) box with Darth Maul graphics. If you take a close look at the certificate of authenticity in the video, you'll see that it will be a limited edition of 7000 units, and we have no doubt that it will sell out in the blink of an eye. That said, be ready and waiting to grab it along with the rest of Disney's Star Wars Day 2024 drops starting at 8am PT / 11am ET here at the Disney Store's Star Wars page.

It doesn't look as though blades will be included with the set, so you'll have to purchase those separately. As with other lightsaber hilts in Disney's Star Wars collection, adding the hilt will activate illumination that's appropriate for the design. In this case, they'll glow red. Given the similarities between this set and the Asajj Ventress set that launched back in March, we expect that the Darth Maul hilt will come in around the $400 mark. Note that Disney has been relaunching Star Wars hilt replicas all week leading up to the Darth Maul drop.

As mentioned, Disney's Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection will also include apparel, and ahead of the event we know that this will include an ear headband and a t-shirt. Those items will also be available to order here at the Disney Store on Star Wars Day, and there's a good chance that you'll find some surprises there after the launch. This article will update with new information as it becomes available.

You'll be able to find additional drops for Star Wars Day / May the 4th right here on the Comicbook Gear page.