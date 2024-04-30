Star Wars: Hunters Gets Release Date, New Trailer

It's been a long wait for Star Wars: Hunters, but it seems an end is nearly in sight. Zynga and LucasFilm announced today that the free-to-play game will be arriving June 4th on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. In Star Wars: Hunters, players will take part in multiplayer battles set after the events of the Galactic Civil War. The game will feature a wholly original cast of characters that will include an eclectic mix of droids, Wookies, Ugnaughts, and even Jawas! The game's cast and overall storyline were also highlighted in a new trailer released today.

The newest trailer for Star Wars: Hunters can be found below.

Classic Star Wars Locations, But With a Twist

As alluded in the trailer, all of the combat in Star Wars: Hunters takes place in an arena on the planet Vespaara, where these battles are being broadcast as entertainment for viewers around the galaxy. It would be a pretty boring Star Wars game if there weren't any locations from the films, so thankfully some of the battlefields in the arena have been designed to resemble famous places from the Star Wars universe, including Tatoonie, Hoth, and Endor. Endor is given a lot of focus in today's trailer, and while there are no Ewoks in sight, the forest moon looks pretty similar to how it appears in Return of the Jedi. Images of the game's Hoth arena also offer some familiar sights, such as a downed AT-AT.

Star Wars: Hunters will feature 4v4 combat from a third-person perspective. The game will also include multiple modes, such as Escort (which is pretty self-explanatory), and Control, where teams compete to gain control over an area before time expires. Players will not be able to create their own unique characters, but there will be customization options available, including costumes, animations, and more.

Star Wars: Hunters Soft Launch

From everything revealed thus far, Star Wars: Hunters sounds a lot like the franchise's take on Overwatch. It remains to be seen how the finished product will turn out, but the game had a soft launch in some areas of the world all the way back in 2021. However, fans in North America have been left waiting following numerous delays.

Hopefully the last few years have given Zynga plenty of time to craft a fun and enjoyable experience for Star Wars fans. It's a shame that the game won't be released in time for Star Wars Day this year, but it's hard to complain with a release date finally in sight. Fans looking for something to play on Star Wars Day are just going to have to settle for one of the many other games available on Switch and mobile platforms to tide them over.

