Star Wars Day 2024: The Best New Merch, Deals, and Promotions For The Big Event

Star Wars Day 2024 / May the 4th isn't a one day celebration anymore. Announcements and promotions have been running for weeks now, and there's more to come. Some of the biggest releases include Star Wars Day drops from LEGO and the upcoming Darth Maul lightsaber hilt release from Disney, but there are a ton of things happening. Fortunately, you can keep on top of all right here.

We've put together a list of some of the best deals, new releases, and promotions that Disney has in store for Star Wars fans in the list below, and it will be updated as new items become available. So stay tuned for new additions through May 4th.

Star Wars Day 2024 Product Launches:

Star Wars Day 2024 Deals and Promotions:

Amazon: Get special offers on the Amazon Deal of the Day on select Star Wars toys, apparel, and more on May 4.

BoxLunch: Get 25% off all Star Wars products from May 4-5.

Funko: Buy 2 Star Wars items, get 1 free from May 1-5.

Loungefly: Take 25% off all Star Wars products from May 1-5.

Macy's: Buy 1 Star Wars Toy get 2nd 40% off on May 4.

Target: Get 20% off select Star Wars items from April 28 – May 4.

Walmart: Get an exclusive limited-edition free pin with a Walmart pre-order purchase on purchases of qualifying Hasbro products, while supplies last. Offer valid now until May 13.

Billie Lourd eBay Collectibles Auction – Details here

Of course, Star Wars Day 2024 will be about more than just product releases. Fans can keep up with the latest news about Star Wars movies and tv shows right here.