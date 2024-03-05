Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Blu-ray Announcement Is Bad News for Fans Waiting for Season 2

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi fans were given the exciting news today that Season 1 of the Disney+ series would be heading to home video and bringing with it a number of behind-the-scenes special features, but this was paired with the disappointing news that this batch of episodes is billed as a "limited series." In this sense, with nearly two years having passed since the series was released, it would seem like there's no plan to develop any further episodes of the Ewan McGregor-starring adventure, though we can't rule out Disney+ and Lucasfilm having a change of heart at some point down the line. The first season of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is arriving on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 30th.

Obi-Wan Kenobi isn't the only Disney+ series set to land on home video next month, as Star Wars: Andor, as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Moon Knight are all also coming to physical media. However, 2021's Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being released as "The Complete First Season," despite there being no update on a potential Season 2 since the series premiered, while Obi-Wan Kenobi is billed as "The Complete Series."

As we've seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, it's entirely possible we could see characters from Obi-Wan Kenobi appear in an entirely new series that features a different title, allowing for an exploration of different dynamics and relationships. Even though Lucasfilm have yet to announce any project that would unfold in the timeline of Obi-Wan Kenobi, we could still see such an adventure come to fruition that doesn't fall under the banner of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Despite the disappointing news regarding a Season 2, the upcoming home video release will include the exciting special features:

Duels of Fate: Obi-Wan vs Vader – Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Hayden Christensen examine the lightsaber battles of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

The Dark Times: Villains – Uncover the lore of the deadly Inquisitors, and Darth Vader's iconic look.

Designing The Galaxy – Say hello to Leia's loveable sidekick, Lola, then explore the new planets of the Star Wars galaxy.

Director's Commentary – Join director Deborah Chow for an exclusive audio commentary on the action-packed ﬁnale.



Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi lands on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 30th. Stay tuned for updates on a possible Season 2.

