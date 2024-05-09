Star Wars The Black Series Ki-Adi-Mundi Figure Has Finally Launched

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First announced way back in February 2023, Hasbro has taken their sweet time in releasing the Star Wars The Black Series Ki-Adi-Mundi figure, which is finally up for pre-order now here at Entertainment Earth as a Fan Channel exclusive. It's priced at $24.99, and will hit your doorstep this June. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.

The Star Wars The Black Series Ki-Adi-Mundi figure is inspired by the alien Jedi that appeared in the prequels, complete with an elongated head that makes him look like he comes from the same planet as the Coneheads. The figure includes a lightsaber accessory.

If you missed out on all of the new releases for Star Wars Day 2024, we have you covered right here. This includes several new figures in Hasbro's Black Series, The Vintage Collection and Retro Collection lineups.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Honors All Eras Of Star Wars

With Star Wars: The Acolyte taking place in The High Republic, the canvas is a lot more open for the creative team to spread their wings. Such an idea makes Leslie Headland very excited. She told Total Film that her approach to the Disney+ series was to include as much Star Wars as possible. So, expect elements from all across the franchise to pop-up in unexpected and delightful ways when The Acolyte streams on Disney+. This has remained a fun element of the current era of Star Wars. Creators can sift through untold tomes of ideas to make their own shows or movies. While paying respect to, and rewarding longterm fans for their investment.

Headland told the site, "It's a show packed with everything I wanted to explore: I wanted EU [Expanded Universe] stuff in there, references to the original trilogy, The Phantom Menace, the Disney sequels… it's absolutely packed. Because you never know, you may not get the chance again."

"[Cinematographer] Chris [Teague] and I talked a lot about honoring George Lucas' camera moves," the showruner continued. "I would say the original trilogy became our touchpoint for how to craft the world, while the Episode I-ness of the show is a bit more thematic."

Disney+ has a new description for the live-action series: "In "Star Wars: The Acolyte," an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

Star Wars: The Acolyte launches on June 4, exclusively on Disney+.