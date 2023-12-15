Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Makes Hilarious Prediction About Potential Season 2

Actor Joel Edgerton plays a pivotal role in the Star Wars franchise as the younger version of Owen Lars, the stepbrother of Anakin Skywalker, and the uncle who raised Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. With the recent return to the Imperial Era of Star Wars in projects like Andor and Obi-Wan, there's been renewed potential for Owen Lars to pop up and make an appearance.

Owen and his wife Beru (Bonnie Piesse) got a spotlight moment in the recent Obi-Wan Disney+ series when they had to take action to protect young Luke Skywalker from rogue Inquisitor Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram), who was looking to exact payback against Darth Vader by killing his son. It was a nice expansion of Owen and Beru's arc in the Skywalker Saga – beyond being the bit characters-turned-charred-bodies as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope.

There has been a lot of debate about whether or not Star Wars needs Obi-Wan Season 2. The first season served as a reasonably self-contained story of a pivotal shift in Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) journey: how he shook off the Fall of the Jedi Order and Republic to become the hero needed for the rebellion, and the training of Luke Skywalker. That was a singular story, from one of the few periods of Obi-Wan's life that hasn't been explored within the canon before.

The ending of Obi-Wan Season 1 seemed to set up a potential Season 2 storyline, which would see Obi-Wan on Tatooine, learning the techniques to transcend death and become a Force Ghost – as instructed by the Force Ghost of his mentor, Qui-Gon Jinn. That period of Kenobi's life has been explored before – but whether or not it still counts as canon is... murky. SO, there is still room for at least another season of Obi-Wan – and if there is, Joel Edgerton's Owen Lars would be a necessary addition, as Kenobi's presence in Luke's life (or lack thereof) would have to be at least part of the storyline.

(Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

However, Joel Edgerton hasn't heard anything about Obi-Wan Season 2 happening:

"I haven't heard," Edgerton told Slash Film. "Either it's happening and they don't want me, or it ... I don't know, I haven't, no. The short answer is no, I haven't. And I'm not even faking that I don't know."

Edgerton could provide at least one point of certainty about his potential Star Wars return:

"But, if it does happen and I am in it, I'll probably be wearing brown, or some shade of brown. That's all I know."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+.