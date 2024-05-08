Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Ahmed Best Wants To Make "Jedi John Wick"

Ahmed Best first played Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, which was re-released in theaters over the weekend for its 25th anniversary. It was announced this weekend Best is returning to the role of Jar Jar with a twist in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, but it's not the only character Best is hoping to revisit. He also played Jedi Kelleran Beq in Jedi Temple Challenge and Star Wars: The Mandalorian. ComicBook recently got to chat with Best in honor of May 4th, and we asked where he'd like to see Kelleran pop up next.

"I keep putting this out there. I want to do a Jedi John Wick as Kelleran Beq," Best shared. And I don't even need to say any words. I just want to do two hours of lightsabers and people in the way. I really want to do something like that because the fight that I did for Mandalorian is 1/10th of 1% of what I could do. And there's so much more."

"I was just talking about this, the style that influences Kelleran Beq is from Filipino martial arts, and nobody really knows very much how deep those arts are," he continued. "Most of the Jedi are Japanese Samurai influenced, but the Filipinos beat the Samurai and they beat the Spanish. The way they move, the style that they move, and the weapons that they use are revolutionary. It's so much so that a lot of what Bruce Lee does in Jeet Kune Do is influenced by Filipino martial arts. So I really want that to be highlighted through some kind of Jedi story."

What Is Popup Con?

We spoke to Best at Popup Con, a cool event he started a few years ago, during the grand opening of Bricks and Minifigs in Pasadena, California.

"So Popup Con actually started before the pandemic," Best shared. "I always wanted to do something primarily to look at small niche businesses. When it came to entertainment stuff, I grew up in comic book stores all my life. I grew up in toy stores all my life ... And I always loved the cultures that were around it. Every time I would go to a comic book store when I was a kid, it'd be all the same people ... You'd have all of these people who were so passionate, not just about what was in the store, but the store itself. It's something that I always really loved. And when big box stores came in, that kind of disappeared."

"The big conventions are cool, but sometimes it gets a little much," Best explained. "Sometimes it's very difficult to have the stamina to do all of them, and sometimes it gets kind of transactional, more transactional than I like. I kind of like the fact that you get to talk to people. I like the fact that you get to know people and you get a little bit of time. So I was like, 'Well, what if there was a con that would just pop up in these very niche mom-and-pop stores?' Especially things like comic book stores or video stores or Lego stores or toy stores, and it would be the people affiliated with the store, but you can also spend a little bit more time with people coming through, and that's when Popup Con comes."

