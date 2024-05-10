The Simpsons' Star Wars Special Features a Family Guy Crossover

The Simpsons celebrated Star Wars in an unorthodox way, which makes sense considered the misadventures that the Simpson clan have had over the decades. The new Disney+ special, The Simpsons: May The 12th Be With You, doesn't just see countless Star Wars characters meet the beloved animated family, but brings in another popular animated family. The Griffins from Family Guy arrive in Springfield for an unexpected crossover that many viewers didn't see coming.

For fans of both Springfield and Quahog, animation viewers know that this special isn't the first time that the two animated families have met. As a part of the thirteenth season of Family Guy, the episode titled "The Simpsons Guy" saw Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie cross paths with Peter, Lois, Meg, Chris, Brian, and Stewie. Despite the two families looking quite different, they both arrived for the crossover retaining their original aesthetics, which often wasn't the case when it came to past Springfield crossovers. In the sixth season of The Simpsons, the episode, "A Star is Burns" saw Jay Sherman, aka The Critic, arriving in Springfield and taking on the same animation style as the Simpsons clan for example.

The Simpsons x Family Guy: Back Again

Despite the fact that The Simpsons: May The 12th Be With You is under five minutes, the animated special goes a long way into jam packing the crossover with plenty of animated characters. On top of Star Wars and Family Guy, the short also features quite a few famous moms from the Disney library, painting a wild picture for its story as the many mothers attempt to celebrate Mother's Day to an unexpected effect.

why is he animated so well lmao pic.twitter.com/9QerRDVDyZ — Crash (@CrashFan03) May 10, 2024

The new crossover short is currently available to stream on Disney+. Here's how the streaming service describes the animated special that not only sees Spingfield's most popular family come face to face with Quahog's finest, but quite a few Disney characters to boot, "It's Mother's Day and Marge Simpson joins the moms of Disney+ on a special holiday outing that turns into an epic galactic adventure filled with heroes, villains and a surprising old friend."

Want to know if The Simpsons are crossing over with any other animated families? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Springfield and Quahog and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.