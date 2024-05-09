Sailor Moon And Star Wars' Rey Fuse in Stunning Cosplay

Sailor Moon and Star Wars are two franchises that have become pillars in their respective mediums. While the former doesn't have any new anime projects confirmed on the horizon, the latter continues to create television projects and movies that further flesh out the universe of the Jedi and the Sith. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to imagine what the leader of the Sailor Scouts would look like if she were to become a part of the Jedi Order.

While the future is up in the air for Usagi in the anime world, Daisy Ridley is set to return to the galaxy far, far away as Disney had previously announced that her character Rey will return with a new movie in the future. During a recent interview, Ridley discussed whether the next chapter in Rey's life will begin filming this year, "I think it could be this year. It could be, but I'm not sure. I think to be honest, the writers' strike has obviously delayed quite a lot of things. So the intention was later this year. Hopefully, it will be. Otherwise, top of next, I would imagine." As of the writing of this article, director Sharmeen Obaid-Shinoy will be creating the film that might see Rey resurrecting the Jedi Order.

By The Power of the Moon, Rey Will Punish You

While Sailor Moon has never had an official crossover with Star Wars, Disney has been venturing into the anime world as of late. Star Wars: Visions was the first project that saw anime studios take on the beloved franchise, creating a cavalcade of stories that took place in the past, present, and future of the series.

If you want to watch the original anime that started it all, Sailor Moon's first anime series is available on Hulu. Here's how Viz Media describes the series that remains a major player in the anime world to this day, "Sailor Moon and her Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation."

Which pop culture worlds would you like to see have a crossover with anime franchises? Do you think Sailor Moon will return to the anime world in the near future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest anime crossover updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Sailor Scouts.