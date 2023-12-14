Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Eager to Return to Franchise

After nearly two decades away from the franchise, Hayden Christensen reprised his roles of Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker first for last year's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and then again in this year's Star Wars: Ahsoka. Based on the current slate of Star Wars projects on the horizon, there's no obvious opportunity for Christensen to appear again in live-action, but the actor himself recently expressed his interest in such a return, whether that be in a second season of Ahsoka or in another adventure. Stay tuned for details on Christensen's possible return to the galaxy far, far away.

"I would love to get to do more, I would love to get to continue with Star Wars. We'll see," Christensen shared with The Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "I don't know what the future holds, if such an opportunity presents itself, I'll be there with a big smile on my face. If it doesn't, I feel really grateful for getting to come back and do the work that I did, both in Obi-Wan and Ahsoka."

Christensen has had a complex relationship to the franchise since starring in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, as fans were initially critical not only of the entire nature of the prequel films, but also of the actor himself. Even though audiences got to see more of Anakin in projects like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, he was voiced by a different performer. The further away from the prequels that fans got, the more support and praise the films earned, especially from younger fans, resulting in Christensen earning a tremendous outpouring of love from fans when he started attending Star Wars Celebration. This culminated in his return to the live-action franchise, with these recent comments implying his comeback may have only just begun.

The actor was cast by franchise creator George Lucas, who sold Lucasfilm to The Walt Disney Company in 2012. Christensen went on to joke about how he felt like he was "cheating" on Lucas while he brought new adventures to life.

"At first I felt like I was cheating on him a little bit," Christensen teased. "But no, it's a different time for Star Wars now, and I think it's really exciting that we now have this period where there are other storytellers coming in and giving their take on the universe. But of course, it all goes back to the Maker, and George Lucas is very much at the front of everyone's mind when we're making a decision, we want to make stuff that he would be happy with for sure."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Star Wars franchise.

