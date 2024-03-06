Cousin Blobbin Is Back in The Thundermans Return Clip (Exclusive)

The Thundermans are back in action in the anticipated The Thundermans Return, which is set to hit Paramount+ and Nickelodeon on March 7th. That also means the return of Cousin Blobbin, played by the amazing Harvey Guillen, and we've got an exclusive clip showcasing his return. The new clip features Hank (Chris Tallman) and Barb (Rosa Blasi) looking for a ride, and it's Cousin Blobbin to the rescue, though he doesn't do anything halfway. Blobbin instead gives them one of his many helicopters and then introduces them to his newest model...though as you can see, it probably needs a bit more refinement. You can watch the full clip in the video above.

Hank and Barb aren't so honest about why they need the helicopter mind you, as they are supposedly saving a family of eagles, but Blobbin would probably have helped them anyway. It turns out he needs some help of his own when his pilot-free helicopter starts to take off before he can make it up the ladder. Hopefully, he managed to hang on until they got back to headquarters.

The Thundermans Return takes place after one of their missions goes awry, which sends the family back to Hiddenville. Hank and Barb are happy at the beginning, but Max and Phoebe aren't letting their lives as superheroes go without a fight. That fight won't be easy, as several supervillains have teamed up to take down the Thundermans for good, and it will take the entire family to save the day. You can check out the official description for the new film below.

"The Thundermans Return follows twins Phoebe and Max who are enjoying their superhero lifestyle in a new city, but when one 'save' goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb enjoy their return, Chloe develops a new friend group, and Billy and Nora begin a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status. The movie features the return of show favorites, including familiar locations, and new menacing supervillains."

The Thundermans Return will feature returning cast members Kira Kosarin (Phoebe), Jack Griffo (Max), Addison Riecke (Nora), Diego Velazquez (Billy), Maya Le Clark (Chloe), Chris Tallman (Hank), Rosa Blasi (Barb), and Guillen (Cousin Blobbin).

The film is executive produced by Jed Spingarn (Big Time Rush, Jimmy Neutron) and directed by Trevor Kirschner (The Thundermans, Raven's Home, The Conners). Kosarin and Griffo are pulling double duty, as they are also executive producing. Dan Cross (The Thundermans, Julie and the Phantoms) and David Hoge (The Thundermans, Julie and the Phantoms) are part of the executive producer team as well.

The Thundermans Return will begin streaming on Paramount+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, the U.K., Latin America, and Italy on March 7th, and will launch on Nickelodeon that same day at 7 PM EST. The film will premiere in additional Nickelodeon and Paramount+ International markets later in March.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.