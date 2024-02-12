The Thundermans Return Trailer Released

Super Bowl LVIII was full of Nickelodeon and Paramount crossovers this year, and one such crossover was the debut of The Thundermans Return trailer during the biggest NFL event of the year. The Thundermans are back in an all-new movie, though things aren't going so well when the film begins. As you can see in the trailer, the group is fired from their jobs as city defenders, and while they attempt to live a relatively normal life in high school, it is soon apparent that they need to get their jobs back and defend the world once again. The Thundermans Return will launch on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 7th, and will premiere on Nickelodeon in the US that evening at 7 PM EST. You can check out the full trailer in the video below.

After one of their save missions goes awry, the family is sent back to Hiddenville. Some are happy about that, like Hank and Barb, but Max and Phoebe aren't letting their lives as superheroes go without a fight. That fight won't be easy, as several supervillains have teamed up to take down the Thundermans for good, and it will take the entire family to save the day. You can check out the official description for the new film below.

"The Thundermans Return follows twins Phoebe and Max who are enjoying their superhero lifestyle in a new city, but when one 'save' goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb enjoy their return, Chloe develops a new friend group, and Billy and Nora begin a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status. The movie features the return of show favorites, including familiar locations, and new menacing supervillains."

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

The Thundermans Return will feature returning cast members Kira Kosarin (Phoebe), Jack Griffo (Max), Addison Riecke (Nora), Diego Velazquez (Billy), Maya Le Clark (Chloe), Chris Tallman (Hank), and Rosa Blasi as Barb.

The film is executive produced by Jed Spingarn (Big Time Rush, Jimmy Neutron) and directed by Trevor Kirschner (The Thundermans, Raven's Home, The Conners). Kosarin and Griffo are pulling double duty, as they are also executive producing. Dan Cross (The Thundermans, Julie and the Phantoms) and David Hoge (The Thundermans, Julie and the Phantoms) are part of the executive producer team as well.

Spingarn also created the teleplay and co-created the film's story alongside Sean W. Cunningham (The Thundermans) and Marc Dworkin (The Thundermans). Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan are overseeing the production of the film for Nickelodeon Studios, and Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production is Brian Banks.

The Thundermans Return will begin streaming on Paramount+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, the U.K., Latin America, and Italy on March 7th, and will launch on Nickelodeon that same day at 7 PM EST. The film will premiere in additional Nickelodeon and Paramount+ International markets later in March.