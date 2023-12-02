The Thundermans Return Teaser Trailer Revealed by Nickelodeon

Get ready for another adventure starring Nickelodeon's The Thundermans. On Saturday, during the Paramount+ Panel at Brazil's CCXP convention, the first trailer for The Thundermans Return was revealed. The new film, which continues the narrative from the hit live-action Nickelodeon series, will premiere on Nickelodeon channels globally, and on Paramount+ in all markets where the service is available in March 2024.

The Thundermans Return features appearances from original series cast members Kira Kosarin as Phoebe, Jack Griffo as Max, Addison Riecke as Nora, Diego Velazquez as Billy, Maya Le Clark as Chloe, Chris Tallman as Hank and Rosa Blasi as Barb.

What Is The Thundermans Return About?

In The Thundermans Return, after three years of fighting crime in their new city of Metroburg, The Thundermans are suddenly stripped of their assignment and sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb look forward to their return 'home', Chloe develops new friend groups, Billy and Nora enjoy a normal school life, and Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status. The movie will feature the return of show favorites, new villains and familiar locations.

"It's been such a joy to return to Hiddenville with this iconic superhero family and original cast. This movie is made for the audiences who fell in love with the show's original run on Nick and also for today's generation discovering it on streaming," Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action said earlier this year.

What Is The Thundermans About?

THE THUNDERMANS premiered on Nickelodeon in October 2013 and wrapped its four-season run in 2018, ranking as the number-one series across all TV among Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11. Created and executive produced by three-time Emmy Award-winner Jed Spingarn, the scripted half-hour series follows superhero twins with opposite personalities, Phoebe and Max Thunderman, as they navigate their way through school, friends and a family of extraordinary superheroes, all while keeping their true identities a secret. The show has recently seen a resurgence following its 4Q21 launch on streaming, where it quickly became the top title across all SVOD for the quarter among Kids 6-11; and it continued to rank among the top titles with Kids 6-11 through 2022. The entire series is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

THE THUNDERMANS RETURN is written and executive produced by Jed Spingarn (Big Time Rush, Jimmy Neutron) and directed by Trevor Kirschner (The Thundermans, Raven's Home, The Conners). Kira Kosarin is executive producing. Jack Griffo is also an executive producer on the movie. Dan Cross & David Hoge also serve as executive producers. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production.

What do you think of the first trailer for The Thundermans Return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, The Thundermans Return will premiere on Nickelodeon channels globally, and on Paramount+ in all markets where the service is available in March 2024.