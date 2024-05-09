Happy's Place Starring Reba McEntire Ordered to Series by NBC

Reba McEntire fans are about to find their happy place. On Tuesday, NBC announced that the network has given a series order to McEntire's new comedy series, Happy's Place. The series was first announced in January when it was revealed that the network had given the then-unnamed project a pilot order. According to Variety, Happy's Place will debut during NBC's 2024-2025 broadcast season.

The new series will follow Bobbie (McEntire), a woman who inherits her father's restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister (played by Belissa Escobedo) that she never knew she had. The cast of Happy's Place also includes Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castleblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn.

Happy's Place is written by Kevin Abbot who is executive producing alongside Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Julie Abbott, and McEntire. The series also reunites the production team for Reba, which ran for six seasons between 2001 and 2007.

Is Happy's Place a Reba Reboot?

While there is some overlap in terms of casting and the team behind it, Happy's Place is not a reboot of Reba. That series followed Reba Hart (McEntire), whose life was turned upside when her husband of 20 years divorces her after getting his dental hygienist pregnant and her teenage daughter, Cheyenne, also ends up pregnant prompting Reba to have to deal with a chaotic and dysfunctional new normal -- a premise that is very different from Happy's Place.

NBC Recently Renewed Night Court

In other fall television news, NBC also recently renewed its Night Court reboot. The series ended its second season back in March. Night Court stars The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Anderson's Judge Harold "Harry" T Stone. The series reportedly will have 18 episodes in Season 3.

"In Night Court, the eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. Abby always sees the best in people and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender."