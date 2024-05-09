Frasier Season 2 Starts Production

It was announced in February that Paramount+'s Frasier reboot had been renewed for a second season. The show saw the return of Kelsey Grammer in the titular role alongside some newcomers in addition to exciting guest stars from the original series. Today, Paramount shared a press release announcing that the show's second season has officially gone into production. They also shared some exciting news about returning guest stars, and more...

Frasier Season 2 has started production and will feature the return of Grammer in addition to Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, Frasier's son; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university's psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy's neighbor; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier's nephew.

It was also confirmed that Peri Gilpin will reprise her role as Roz Doyle in a recurring role. Gilpin played Roz throughout the original show's entire run, and made an appearance in the reboot's Season One finale. Another exciting return is that of James Burrows, the director and producer who helmed 32 episodes of Frasier and 236 episodes of Cheers, the original show to feature Grammer as the loveable psychiatrist.

What Is The Fraiser Reboot About?

You can read Paramount's description of the series here: "The series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and – with hope – finally fulfill an old dream or two.

FRASIER comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

Season one of FRASIER is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+."

Kevin Daniels Talks Frasier:

This week, you can catch Frasier's Kevin Daniels starring in Not Another Church Movie, a new parody film from writer/director, Johnny Mack. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Daniels about the upcoming comedy, and we took the opportunity to ask about Frasier. Not only does Daniels play Tiny in the reboot, but he also appeared in an episode of the original series. He plays Steve in the Season 10 episode, "Farewell, Nervosa." Turns out, Frasier showrunner Joe Cristalli has an idea to make Steve and Tiny's stories connect.

"Don't tell anybody. Nobody needs to know," Daniels joked about his original Fraiser appearance. "Actually, I'm going to play here in LA, it's called Monsters of the American Cinema. It's really fun. But a lot of the cast members from the new reboot came and saw it last night. And our showrunner ... Joe came last night and we were talking about that very thing. He is like, "Well, maybe this season the fans find out that Tiny has a brother in Seattle. And I was like, 'That would be hilarious.' I have a twin brother, one who hates him, and now one who works in the firehouse ... But it's for fans like you, people who watch, they figure it out."

"Well, they had the first table read yesterday," Daniels said when asked about Season 2. "I think I begin in episode two, and then we go, I think we're doing seven or eight episodes. Our little firemen, people, we'll find out."

"Kelsey [Grammer], he's so great to work with and so funny, and Nicholas Hurst, the big BBC comedian, comes in. He's fantastic ... It's just cool to be a part of such an iconic franchise, and we have people see it, and the hope is that it leads to other things."

Stay tuned for more updates about Fraiser.