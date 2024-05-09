Netfilx's One Piece Better Consider Xolo Mariduena for Ace
Blue Beetle's Xolo Mariduena is the fandom's top pick for Portgas D. Ace.
It won't be long before Netflix's One Piece gets underway with season two. If you did not realize, the live-action adaptation is still ranked as one of the most-watched originals on Netflix, and its future is bright. With season two on the horizon, One Piece has plenty to sort through as the manga's Arabasta saga is just ahead. And if you were to ask fans, they're determined for Netflix to consider Xolo Mariduena for the role of Portgas D. Ace.
As you can see below, the fan-campaign surrounding Ace is nothing if intense. The character remains a fave with the One Piece fandom even years after their debut. Given Ace's arrival in the series after Drum Island, speculation is rampant that Ace will appear in One Piece season two. So if that is the case, netizens are eager for Mariduena to tackle the role.
After all, the actor is no stranger to the screen, and they have a history with Netflix. Mariduena is part of Cobra Kai as they play Miguel Diaz. Most recently, the actor made headlines in DC's Blue Beetle as Jamie Reyes, the superhero himself. At just 22 years old, Mariduena has an impressive resume, and fans of One Piece aren't wrong to single out the star. He is a solid ringer for Ace, you know?
The fandom's fervor around Mariduena has only grown given his friendship with Inaki Godoy, the actor who plays Monkey D. Luffy in live action. Ace is Luffy's older brother, and while they aren't tied by blood, the two characters could pass for it. Given their off-screen friendship, fans knows Mariduena and Godoy would crush as on-screen brothers. So as Netflix finalizes its casting picks, hopefully Mariduena has been looked into...!
If you have yet to check out Netflix's One Piece, the series is easy to find. The show's first season is streaming now, and Netflix is also streaming much of the One Piece anime. As for the manga, One Piece is ongoing, and it can be read through the Shonen Jump app.
What do you think about this One Piece pitch? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
