NCIS Prequel Series Casts Austin Stowell as Young Gibbs

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is taking a deep dive into a young Special Agent Gibbs. CBS announced today that Austin Stowell has been cast in the lead role as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS: Origins, the recently ordered prequel series exploring Gibbs' early years. Mark Harmon, who played the character on 19 seasons of NCIS, will executive produce and narrate the new series that begins in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS.

In Origins, Stowell's Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (originally portrayed by Muse Watson; Ben Turner Dixon played a young Mike in a cameo in the show's 400th episode during season 18).

(Photo: Photo credit: Dave Allocca)

"We are elated and honored to continue the expansion of the NCIS universe in such a unique and unexpected way," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said when announcing a straight to series order for the newest chapter in the long-running NCIS franchise. "Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early years in NCIS: Origins, which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favorite characters and meeting new ones."

Harmon and his son, Sean Harmon, serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Gina Lucita Monreal (Star Wars: The Bad Batch) and David J. North (NCIS).

"The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself," said Sean Harmon. "I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character."

Added the co-showrunners: "This really is the making of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. And even the most dedicated NCIS fans will discover that they don't know the whole story."

Stowell's television credits include The White Lotus, Catch 22, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Amazing Stories, Public Morals, A Friend of the Family, and Three Women.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.