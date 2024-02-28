NCIS Spinoff on Paramount+ to Reunite Two Fan-Favorite Cast Members

Get excited, NCIS fans, "Tiva" is back. On Wednesday, it was announced that Paramount+ has ordered a new NCIS spinoff centered around fan-favorite pairing Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). The announcement of the currently untitled series comes on the heels of Weatherly's brief return to CBS's NCIS for a special tribute to late cast member David McCallum. Both Weatherly and de Pablo are set to star in the new series as well as serve as executive producers. The series is slated to start production later this year in Europe.

As NCIS fans will recall, Ziva left the team — and Tony — in Season 11 and was reported dead in Season 13. Tony also departed in Season 13 to raise his and Ziva's young daughter, Tali. However, during the Season 16 finale, Ziva revealed to Gibbs that she was alive, and was ultimately reunited with Tony and Tali in Paris. The new Paramount+ series will open on the family in Paris, but "when Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

"We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready," Weatherly and de Pablo said in a statement (via TVLine). "The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears, and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'TIVA' movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you."

John McNamara wrote the premiere episode and will serve as showrunner. He will also executive produce along with Weatherly, de Pablo, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, and Shelley Meals.

"I'm incredibly excited to step into the NCIS universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from a few new angles," said McNamara. "Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it's phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount+ have given us the green light to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series, if I told you what it is, I'd be violating the Espionage Act."

CBS Recently Ordered an NCIS Prequel Series

In addition to Wednesday's news about the "Tiva" spinoff for Paramount+, CBS recently announced a prequel series set to debut in the 2024-2025 season, NCIS: Origins. The series will follow young Leroy Jethro Gibbs — played by Mark Harmon in the main NCIS series. NCIS: Origins will be set in 1991 so Harmon won't be reprising his role but will serve as the show's narrator.

"In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks."

David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal co-write the prequel's pilot and are set to take on the roles of executive producers and co-showrunners. North and Monreal wrote on NCIS for a decade, and North currently serves as the co-showrunner on the long-running series.

Are you excited for the new NCIS series for Paramount+? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.