NCIS: Sydney Sets CBS Premiere Date

NCIS: Sydney has just set its CBS premiere date. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Australian — and first international edition — of CBS' NCIS franchise will debut on the network on Monday, November 13th at 10 p.m. ET. The series will premiere on Paramount+ in Australia on Friday, November 10th. The addition of NCIS: Sydney to CBS' lineup marks a slight update to the network's fall schedule. That had previously indicated that Monday nights would feature NCIS repeats at 9 p.m. ET followed by a "Paramount+ Original" that we now know is NCIS: Sydney.

"NCIS is one of the most popular series in the world and we're thrilled to expand this franchise with a uniquely Australian twist," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement (via Futon Critic). "With the addition of NCIS: Sydney, our studio and network footprint continues to grow in this fascinating world that has been a proven winner with viewers on both linear and streaming platforms. Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humor and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the NCIS teams for over two decades."

What is NCIS: Sydney About?

Here's how Paramount+ describes NCIS: Sydney: "With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. NCIS: Sydney marks the fifth series in the popular NCIS franchise, which includes NCIS and NCIS Hawai'i, both picked up for their 21st and third seasons, respectively, on the network, as well as NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS New Orleans."

The original NCIS launched in 2003 and spawned the spin-offs NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai'i. All four series are available to stream now on Paramount+.

Who Stars in NCIS: Sydney?

NCIS: Sydney stars Olivia Swann (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance (Without Remorse) as her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey. The series also stars Sean Sagar (The Covenant), Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin). Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram) and William McInnes (The Newsreader).

Morgan O'Neill (Les Norton) created NCIS: Sydney and is executive producer with Sara Richardson (RFDS) and Sue Seeary (Ten Pound Poms). The series is produced by Endemol Shine Australia for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Are you excited for NCIS: Sydney? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.