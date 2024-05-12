NBC Boss Offers Suits: LA Status Update

Last year, Suits had a big resurgence on streaming platforms, which has led to the series getting a new spinoff. Suits: LA recently got a pilot order from NBC, and it will star Arrow's Stephen Amell and The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt in addition to Troy Winbush (The Wilds), Bryan Greenberg (One Tree Hill), Lex Scott Davis (Ricky Stanicky), and Alice Lee (My Adventures with Superman). The new show follows an entertainment law firm in Hollywood. NBCUniversal programming president Jeff Bader recently shared that the show is scheduled to premiere next year (via The Wrap).

"We're excited about this. It's a pilot and we'll be screening it in June ... Assuming that it gets picked up it would be for midseason next year," Bader shared.

What Is Suits: La About?

You can read a description of the spinoff series here: "Suits L.A. centers on Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved. Fifteen years ago, Ted joined forces with his old buddy, Stuart Lane (McDermitt), to build an L.A. law firm, Black Lane Law, that specializes in criminal and entertainment law."

Will Suits: LA Feature Any Suits Stars?

Currently, no actors from the original Suits show are signed on for the series, but since it takes place in the same universe, it's very possible they could show up down the line. Abigail Spencer, who played Scottie in the original series, recently spoke to The A.V. Club about a potential Suits: LA appearance.

"Yes!" Spencer replied when asked whether she'd consider reprising her role. "Every season when I was available they just kept asking me back," she recalled of the original show. She added that "anyone in the Suits universe could probably come back through."

However, Spencer pointed out that since the spinoff is only in the pilot phase, it would probably be a while before any cameo discussions come into play.

"It's not impossible," Lex Scott Davis recnetly told People when asked if there was a shot of any original cast members appearing in the spinoff. "I would love that myself if there was, but we'll see. You never know."

Stay tuned for more updates about Suits: LA.