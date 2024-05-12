Battlestar Galactica Finds New Streaming Home

Battlestar Galactica has found a new streaming home. The iconic sci-fi series, which was last available to stream on Peacock a year ago, has finally found another place to land, this time on Amazon's Prime Video. According to Gizmodo, all four seasons of the 2004 series, the 2003 miniseries prequel, and the 2009 television movie The Plan are available to stream on the platform.

The original Battlestar Galactica was created by Glen A. Larson in 1978 with the series following the interstellar adventures of a ragtag space fleet carrying the remnants of a planet-spanning human civilization destroyed by the Cylons, a race of cybernetic beings. The series only ran for one season, but came back for a 10-episode sequel, Battlestar 1980, in 1980.

In 2003, Ronald D. Moore reimagined Battlestar for the 21st century, rebooting with the Syfy miniseries that year, followed by the 2004 series that ran for four seasons. The modern reboot is widely considered one of the best sci-fi television shows ever.

Another Battlestar Galactica Reboot is In The Works

Another Battlestar Galactica reboot is also in the works at Peacock. Derek Simonds, best known as the creator of The Sinner, is set to showrun this reboot, which is being produced by Esmail Corp, the company of Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Michael Lesslie had previously been set to showrun.

"One of the reasons I even wanted to do Battlestar, was that the way Ron Moore, what he did with his remake in the early 2000s where it was this sort of hard sci-fi series with lots of action set pieces and really this exciting sci-fi adventure but purely grounded in an allegory of what was going on at the time, which was post-9/11," Esmail explained in a 2020 interview. "And it wasn't that subtle, the links, I would say. But because he was also attuned to the sci-fi nature of the show, you didn't feel it."

"When I was approached to do Battlestar now, it has to have that same sort of dynamic. It can't be just a retread of what he already did so masterfully back then," Esmail continued. "What are we saying about today's world? And Mike just had this great take, and I'm not going to go into it because obviously, I don't want to spoil it for fans, but you kind of see it a little bit in Little Drummer Girl where politics plays a big part in it but without compromising the entertainment value, because in my opinion, you've got to have that. That's number one priority. I want people to be excited and emotionally invested and on a thrill-ride but at the same time I think Mike is going to bring a lot of depth and sort of parallel and mirror what's going on in the world right now."