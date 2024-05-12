The '90s Show Teaser Trailer Reveals Part 2, Part 3 Netflix Release Dates

That '90s Show debuted on Netflix at the beginning of 2023, and the That '70s Show spinoff was renewed for a second season the following month. The first season finale ended on a cute cliffhanger, and fans of the sitcom are eager to finally see the show's sophomore season. Not only are the Part 2 episodes returning in June but there will also be a Part 3 coming in October. The news was released during the "Clash Of The Netflix Casts" event during Netflix is a Joke Fest.

That '90s Show's second season will see the return of stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Guest stars will include Don Stark, Laura Prepon, and Andrea Anders alongside Will Forte, Seth Green, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife, and Kadeem Hardison. It was previously confirmed that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will not be reprising their roles from That '70s Show.

Part 2 of That '90s Show will premiere on June 27th and Part 3 is debuting on October 24th. You can check out the teaser trailer below:

What Is That '90s Show Season 2 About?

You can read Nettflix's Part 2 synopsis of That '90s Show here: "It's 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she's on edge since Jay still doesn't know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn't know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started."

The series was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, and Gregg Mettler. Mettler also serves as the series showrunner. The show is executive produced by Gregg Mettler, Bonnie and Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner; Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh, Mandy Summers, and Gail Mancuso.

What Happened To Kelso's Daughter?

That '90s Show revealed where almost everybody from That '70s Show ended up. However, there are a few exceptions. The show doesn't address the absence of Danny Masterson's Hyde, and there's no mention of Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) sister Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly, Christina Moore) or the final season's controversial addition, Randy Pearson (Josh Myers). While most fans of the original sitcom don't seem too bothered that these characters aren't mentioned, there is another person from the original series that fans want to know about...

In the sixth season of That '70s Show, it was revealed that Kelso (Kitcher) was going to have a baby with Brooke (Shannon Elizabeth). Eventually, Brooke moved to Chicago with the baby, and Kelso followed them in the final season. In That '90s Show, Kelso and Jackie (Kunis) have a son, but there is no mention of his daughter, Betsy. Fans are hoping the show's second season addresses Kelso's older child.

Stay tuned for more updates about That '90s Show.