Reacher Season 3 Casts New Villain and More for Prime Video

With Season 2 of Reacher getting further in the rearview mirror, Prime Video is looking forward to Season 3, with Collider revealing a slew of figures who will be joining star Alan Ritchson and previously announced actors for the upcoming storyline. The outlet confirmed that Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart have all joined the cast, with the series currently filming the third season. These actors join the previously announced Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy, with Maria Sten set to reprise her role from the first two seasons as Frances Neagley. Reacher Season 3 doesn't yet have a release date.

Collider describes of these characters, Tee will play Quinn, "a character known for his daunting physical presence and past as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army. Reacher had previously investigated Quinn a decade ago for his involvement in selling military secrets to foreign adversaries." Berchtold is set to play Richard Beck, "a young, sensitive, and creative college student who endured the loss of his mother in his childhood and stands as the sole child of businessman Zachary Beck (played by Anthony Michael Hall). His character's backstory includes a harrowing kidnapping five years prior, which resulted in severe physical and emotional scars."

Montesinos is set to play Guillermo Villanueva, "a DEA agent nearing retirement. As a mentor and father figure to Agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy), Villanueva is characterized by his portly appearance, worn knees, and a jovial sense of humor." Stewart will be playing Steven Elliot, "a rookie DEA agent with a clean-cut appearance and a likable personality. As someone new to the field and eager to learn, Elliot embodies the fresh-faced enthusiasm of a rookie."

When Hall and Cassidy were announced, Hall's Zachary Beck was described as "a formidable and successful businessman/owner of a rug import company that Reacher suspects is a cover for a more nefarious operation," while Cassidy's Susan Duffy was described as "an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor."

The upcoming season is set to be based on the novel Persuader, which the official Jack Reacher website describes, "A cop is dead, and Reacher pulled the trigger. When Jack Reacher witnesses a brutal kidnap attempt, he takes the law into his own hands. Never apologize. Never explain. Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. But he has a burning desire for justice."

Reacher Season 3 is currently in production.

