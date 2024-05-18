The Handmaid's Tale Star Elisabeth Moss to Direct Series Finale

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale isn't likely to arrive until 2025, but when it does, series star Elisabeth Moss will be behind the camera to bring it all to a close. According to TVLine, Moss is set to direct four episodes in Season 6 of the Hulu series, including the season premiere and the series finale. The four Season 6 episodes Moss is directing will bring her behind-the-camera episode count on the series to 10 as she directed three episodes in Season 4 and three in Season 5, including the latter's season finale. Production on The Handmaid's Tale's final season is set to begin this summer.

Moss also teased that Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale is set to be "wild" and "surprising".

"It's pretty wild, the final season, honestly," Moss said. "It definitely has final-season energy."

She added, "It's big and wild, and goes to many different places, and it is very, very surprising all the way through."

Moss Previously Updated Fans on When Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale Might Arrive

Back in January, Moss said that the final season of The Handmaid's Tale wasn't likely to be released until 2025 — and joked that fans were probably getting a little upset about the long wait between Season 5 and the final episodes.

"We are going back to shoot this summer. Our final season," Moss said at the time. "People are really starting to get upset. Especially when I tell them that we haven't even started shooting yet. Like, 'When is it coming back?' 'Well…' They get a little upset. It probably won't be [released] until maybe 2025."

A The Handmaid's Tale Spinoff Is In the Works

While The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end, the story isn't exactly over. A spinoff, The Testaments, which is based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 novel, is actively in development with Bruce Miller, who was showrunner for The Handmaid's Tale for its first five seasons, in charge.

"The Testaments was an independent curveball created by Margaret Atwood for the series I was working on. I think she had had it in her head for a while. I tried as much as possible, and I'm still trying, to not really make The Handmaid's Tale about The Testaments," Miller shared about the new series. "The Handmaid's Tale should be good on its own and when it's done, it should be a nice little TV set that you put on the shelf next to the novel, and it hopefully adds to your enjoyment of it, and then you can move onto The Testaments."

He added, "The way Margaret did it, which is wonderful, is that you close one and you say, 'I don't have to open that. But let's open the next one and see what's in there. It could be anything.' It is a continuation, but it's more like a separate chapter. The horizons are more limitless."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of The Handmaid's Tale.