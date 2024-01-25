Reacher Season 3 Book Finally Revealed

At long last, Reacher fans have an answer to the question they've been asking for months: Which Lee Child book is Season 3 going to be based on? The Killing Floor, Child's first Reacher novel, and Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in the series, made up the first two seasons of Amazon's Reacher TV show. Season 3, which is already in production, is going to be following one of the most popular books in Child's series — Persuader.

Star Alan Ritchson had previously revealed that Reacher Season 3 would be based on one of the most beloved Jack Reacher stories. Earlier this week, he went as far as to tease Persuader with a photo of a lobster (alluding to the book's Maine location). On Wednesday, Ritchson confirmed it, officially announcing Persuader as the next live-action Reacher tale. Take a look at his announcement video below!

What Is Persuader About?

The seventh Jack Reacher novel, Persuader sees the titular hero hanging around Portland, Maine and working in an unofficial capacity with the DEA. His mission is to help stop suspected drug smuggler Zachary Beck.

Persuader also includes a fan-favorite adversary for Reacher. As many know, Jack Reacher is a massive man. Paulie Masserella is even bigger, and he can fight with the best of them. Many Reacher fans have been hoping to see Ritchson's character go up against Paulie, and it'll be interesting to see who gets cast in the role.

Reacher Alone in Season 3

A big change for Reacher Season 3 is that Persuader sees the character working mostly on his own, without the help of trusted allies. That allows the TV series to explore a new side of Reacher that we haven't yet seen.

"We've picked it up, it's chosen. It's a good choice, I gotta say. I think we've been very creative about how we've sequenced the type of story," Lee Child told The Messenger in a recent interview.

"We felt we needed a book that was more Reacher alone for the third season," he added. "And so it was a question of which story would work best for that, and which one would have a great opening scene and all that, and we found one that we loved."

Those comments from Child line up with what series star Alan Ritchson told ComicBook.com ahead of Season 2. Ritchson revealed that his character will be in a "new world" in the upcoming installment.

"I can't say too much about Season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," Ritchson told us. "And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."