Reacher Showrunner Teases More Breakout Kings Roles in Season 3

Three of the six stars of Breakout Kings have already appeared on Reacher.

Fans of A&E's short-lived crime thriller Breakout Kings have been paying close attention to Prime Video's Reacher. The showrunner of the smash-hit series, Nick Santora, co-created Breakout Kings more than a decade ago, and he's been slowly including the stars from that show in the cast Reacher. So far, three of the six main cast members from Breakout Kings have appeared in Reacher, and that trend will likely continue into the future.

Breakout Kings alum Malcolm Goodwin starred in the first season of Reacher, while Domenick Lombardozzi and Serinda Swan had major roles in Reacher Season 2. That leaves three Breakout Kings stars to still appear in Reacher at some point: Jimmi Simpson, Laz Alonso, and Brooke Nevin.

While talking to TVLine, Santora revealed that Simpson has already reached out to him about trying to get a role on Reacher in Season 3 or beyond.

"Jimmi [Simpson] texted me, like, 'What's going on? All the Breakout Kings are in Reacher,'" Santora explained. "I'd be lucky to work with Jimmi and Laz [Alonso] and Brooke Nevin and anyone from Breakout Kings again. They're the best."

At this time, none of the other Breakout Kings stars have been announced for a role in Reacher Season 3.

Reacher Season 3

Prime Video renewed Reacher for a third season before Season 2 had even debuted, allowing them to head into production as quickly as possible. Filming for the new season has been going on for a while now, but star Alan Ritchson recently revealed that the production is close to wrapping up.

Ritchson recently appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new film, Ordinary Angels, and he was asked about the new installment of Reacher. While he was careful not to give anything away, Ritchson did reveal that the team is "nearing completion on Season 3."

The third installment of Reacher is going to be based on Persuader, the seventh book of Lee Child's bestselling Jack Reacher novel series. The show hasn't been following any order with the books, having covered the first (The Killing Floor) and 11th (Bad Luck and Trouble) novels in the franchise. A fourth season hasn't been ordered yet, but given Reacher's popularity, it wouldn't be surprising to see another installment ordered sooner rather than later.

Are you looking forward to what Reacher Season 3 might have in store? Let us know in the comments!