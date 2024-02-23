Reacher Dethroned by New Netflix Series

After a solid run for Prime Video, Reacher was dethroned as the top original series in the world of streaming. Prime Video's smash-hit action series spent some time last month as streaming's biggest original hit, as its recent second season came to a close. The latest numbers from Nielsen, however, show a new series taking the crown from Reacher, topping the streaming originals charts.

Nielsen's newest streaming data shows the top programs from January 22nd through January 28th, and Netflix's Griselda soared above the competition to become the biggest streaming original series for that week. Over those seven days, the Sofia Vergara-starring series was viewed for nearly 1.6 billion minutes, per Nielsen's data. That's good for double the viewership of Reacher that week, as Prime Video's series racked up 741 million streaming minutes.

That data was collected nearly a month ago, just after Griselda premiered, but the series is still holding strong today as one of the biggest on Netflix. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Griselda as the eight-biggest series on the service. It hasn't left the daily Top 10 lineup since its debut.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!