Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Shares Major Season 3 Update

The second season of Reacher just concluded at the beginning of the year, but fans won't have to wait too long to see what happens next. Before Season 2 aired its first episodes, star Alan Ritchson was already on set filming the third season of Reacher, which was recently revealed to be based on Persuader, the seventh book in Lee Child's Jack Reacher series. Now, a few months later, it appears filming on Season 3 is starting to wind down.

Ritchson recently appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new film, Ordinary Angels, and he was asked about the new installment of Reacher. While he was careful not to give anything away, Ritchson did reveal that the team is "nearing completion on Season 3."

Reacher Season 3 will once again put Ritchson's titular character into a new place with a new mystery at hand, but he will once again be joined by a close friend. Maria Sten will be returning to the series once again to reprise her role as Neagley, Reacher's trusted ally. The new season will see the addition of series newcomers Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy.

Reacher Season 3 Tease

Following the conclusion of Reacher Season 2, showrunner Nick Santora spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and offered a few hints as to what fans can expect from Season 3.

"I can tell you Reacher is going to kick the crap out of people; he's going to be incredibly smart and deductive in figuring things out; he's going to be a hero and he is going to help save the day! He's going to be Jack Reacher," the showrunner explained.

"What I can say is the spirit of Reacher is that he is a loner and a drifting hobo, to use Reacher's terminology," Santora added, when asked about Reacher's supporting cast in Season 3. "So, Reacher is never going to have a band of merry folks that travel along with him and help him solve crimes and have adventures. The DNA of Reacher is that he moves about on his own and teams up with good people when there's bad lurking about, and then he says goodbye to those people and goes on his way. And that's what we're always trying to stay true to."