WWE Reportedly Changing WrestleMania 36 Plans for John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and Goldberg

It sounds like the WrestleMania 36 card is in a massive state of flux. As of Sunday, the April 5 show in Tampa has just two matches confirmed — WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair. In the past few weeks matches like Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt, and Cena vs. Elias have all been reported, with the latter two coming from the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However Dave Meltzer popped up on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio to report that in the days since the latest issue published, the matches listed in the Newsletter have already been changed.

"A lot's changed. The only matches I've written about that have changed... is Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns and John Cena and Elias," Meltzer said. "But I believe there's about five or six matches that have changed in total, but those are other matches that I hadn't reported yet anyway."

He was then asked if the changes mean Goldberg was beating Wyatt at this Thursdays Super ShowDown event.

"When I heard that change, obviously that's the first thing you think of," Meltzer said.

He later added that every SmackDown-related match was at least "in danger" of changing, including Bayley vs. Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Meanwhile over on the Raw side Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler have already started their program for the Raw Women's Championship, Randy Orton had been keeping his feud with Edge going while the latter is off television and AJ Styles has been dropping hints that he'll take on The Undertaker as the self-proclaimed new "Mr. WrestleMania." Meltzer made no mention of any of those matches changing.

In the meantime WWE has its next pay-per-view, Super ShowDown, in Riyadh this coming Thursday. Check out the full card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Carmella/Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)

Cena will make his return to WWE television the following night on Friday Night SmackDown.

