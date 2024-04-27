Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair Officially Challenge for Women's Tag Titles at WWE Backlash

in the midst of the WWE Draft chaos on SmackDown, another match was made official for WWE Backlash. The Kabuki Warriors have found their next challengers for the Women's Tag Team Championships!

In the lead up to WrestleMania 40 Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi banded together to go up against Damage CTRL. They faced one another on night one, but it's not the last time the group will have to come face to face with the dominating duo of Belair and Cargill.

THE KABUKI WARRIORS vs. CARGILL & BELAIR



Who leaves #WWEBacklash with the Women's Tag Team Titles? 🏆🤝



🎟️: https://t.co/7UZbw0xEaG pic.twitter.com/9Ei0tUqxAn — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2024

On SmackDown Belair was confronted by Asuka and Kairi Sane who thought they isolated the former women's champion. Unfortunately for them, Cargill wasn't too far behind as she made her way out to even the odds for Belair. The two teams bickered back and forth as it appeared they'd officially challenge for the titles. Before that could happen, things were interrupted by a backstage brawl between Kevin Owens and The Bloodline's newest member, Tama Tonga. Asuka and Sane are in their second reign as Tag Team Champions. As of this writing they have held the titles for a little under 100 days, defending them four times. They won them back in January on SmackDown from Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Belair looks to add another set of gold to her list on the quest to becoming a Grand Slam champion in WWE. If she can become a tag team champion, all that's missing is the NXT Women's Championship. For Cargill, though she's only a few matches into her WWE career, it's clear the company views her very highly. A title run just a few months into her WWE run will not only prove just how dominant of a force she is in the division, but it will plant the seeds for an eventual singles match between Belair and Cargill, something that they're both keen on.

Tonight's SmackDown was night one of the WWE Draft which saw several high profile superstars drafted to Raw and SmackDown, including Belair who will remain on SmackDown. Though Cargill isn't eligible until night two on Monday, it seems likely she will make the move over to the blue brand to join Belair sooner than later.

After the massive success of WrestleMania 40 which WWE has touted as earning over 38.5 million dollars in ticket sales, they will follow it up with Backlash, headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. Jey Uso will also challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Damian Priest. Following last week's SmackDown, the newly crowned Women's Champion Bayley will defend the title in a triple threat against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton. Backlash goes down on Peacock May 4 at 12:30 p.m. EST.