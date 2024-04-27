WWE Draft: Liv Morgan Selected for Raw

Tonight's SmackDown marks the first night of the WWE Draft and several high profile names were up for grabs. In round two of the Draft, former NXT Superstar who recently debuted on the main roster, Bron Breakker, was officially assigned the red brand. Liv Morgan will also remain on Raw while Nia Jax is headed to SmackDown, joining Randy Orton.

Morgan feels like a natural fit for the red brand as she can spread her wings as a top heel in the Raw women's division. Though she is ineligible for the draft due to injury, if she remains on Raw when she returns, Morgan will be able to finish the last stop on the revenge tour. In the meantime, she'll be able to mix things up with Becky Lynch who is ineligible for the draft since she's the Women's World Champion and champions are protected.

Morgan returned to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble in January. She had been battling a few injuries, one that she blames on Ripley for attacking her backstage. She was out of action six months, but when she returned it was like she never left. She skyrocketed back to the top of the division, qualifying for the women's Elimination Chamber in February. On this week's Raw, she competed in a huge Battle Royal for the vacant Women's World Championship, making it to the final two with Lynch. Although she was eliminated, it doesn't seem like things are finished between those two.

