WWE Draft: Liv Morgan Selected for Raw
The Liv Morgan revenge tour is staying on Raw!
Tonight's SmackDown marks the first night of the WWE Draft and several high profile names were up for grabs. In round two of the Draft, former NXT Superstar who recently debuted on the main roster, Bron Breakker, was officially assigned the red brand. Liv Morgan will also remain on Raw while Nia Jax is headed to SmackDown, joining Randy Orton.
Morgan feels like a natural fit for the red brand as she can spread her wings as a top heel in the Raw women's division. Though she is ineligible for the draft due to injury, if she remains on Raw when she returns, Morgan will be able to finish the last stop on the revenge tour. In the meantime, she'll be able to mix things up with Becky Lynch who is ineligible for the draft since she's the Women's World Champion and champions are protected.
Still watching Liv Morgan on #WWERaw! #WWE #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/bqGZ2cWgGl— USA Network (@USANetwork) April 27, 2024
Morgan returned to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble in January. She had been battling a few injuries, one that she blames on Ripley for attacking her backstage. She was out of action six months, but when she returned it was like she never left. She skyrocketed back to the top of the division, qualifying for the women's Elimination Chamber in February. On this week's Raw, she competed in a huge Battle Royal for the vacant Women's World Championship, making it to the final two with Lynch. Although she was eliminated, it doesn't seem like things are finished between those two.
WWE Draft 2024 Rules
- Champions on each brand will be protected and are not eligible to be drafted. As a result, Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Awesome Truth and Sami Zayn will remain on Raw. Cody Rhodes, Bayley, A-Town Down Under and Logan Paul will remain on SmackDown.
- Even though their status as champions allows them to go to both brands, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane are eligible to be drafted. They will be assigned to that brand if they lose the titles.
- Friday's SmackDown will feature four rounds of draft picks being announced. Each round will consist of the brands making two picks apiece for a total of 16 picks being announced (8 for SmackDown and 8 for Raw).
- Monday's Raw will feature six rounds of draft picks being announced. Each round will consist of the brands making two picks apiece for a total of 24 picks (12 for Raw and 12 for SmackDown).
- SmackDown will have the first pick on Friday, and Raw will have first pick on Monday.