Watch: Rob Gronkowski Wins the WWE 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36

✖

Rob Gronkowski captured his first championship in WWE on Sunday night, pinning Mojo Rawley to become WWE 24/7 Champion at WrestleMania 36 inside the WWE Performance Center. While serving as the host of WrestleMania, the former New England Patriots tight end tried to win the title on Saturday when he hit R-Truth with a surprise attack, but Rawley pulled him off and covered Truth to win the title.

Midway through Night 2, Rawley was seen running through the PC still holding the 24/7 title. At one point he was swarmed by a group of wrestlers, only for Gronkowski to dive off his perch and pin Rawley.

Gronk now joins the likes Enes Kanter, Kyle Busch and Rob Stone as personalities from the sports world who have won the 24/7 Championship. Truth holds the record for most reigns with the title at 35 for a combined 165 days.

ComicBook Nation Podcast

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.