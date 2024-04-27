Every Pick of the 2024 WWE Draft

The WWE Draft is finally here, and it all begins on SmackDown. The blue brand will get the first pick of tonight's draft, and there is one very logical choice for that pick, but you just never know what could happen. The draft will take place across tonight's SmackDown and next week's Monday Night Raw, and you can find the complete draftable pool of superstars right here. Tonight's pool includes some huge names, including The Bloodline, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Andrade, Jey Uso, and more, and then there's the ability to draft from NXT as well. It should be a fun night, and you can keep track of every single pick for SmackDown and Raw on the next slide, updating as new picks are revealed.

There are some new rules in effect for this year's draft, with one big change regarding the current WWE Champions. Then there's the wild card of NXT, as those will be complete surprises and are not listed as part of either night's draft pool. Granted, there are a few names that seem like surefire picks, but we'll just have to wait and see.

On ComicBook Nation, me and Nick Valdez assembled our mock draft picks for Raw and SmackDown, as well as two NXT superstars who should absolutely be called up to the main roster. You can watch those picks in the video below, and you can find the official draft rules for SmackDown and Raw below as well.

WWE Draft 2024 Rules

Champions on each brand will be protected and are not eligible to be drafted. As a result, Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Awesome Truth and Sami Zayn will remain on Raw. Cody Rhodes, Bayley, A-Town Down Under and Logan Paul will remain on SmackDown.

Even though their status as champions allows them to go to both brands, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane are eligible to be drafted. They will be assigned to that brand if they lose the titles.

Friday's SmackDown will feature four rounds of draft picks being announced. Each round will consist of the brands making two picks apiece for a total of 16 picks being announced (8 for SmackDown and 8 for Raw).

Monday's Raw will feature six rounds of draft picks being announced. Each round will consist of the brands making two picks apiece for a total of 24 picks (12 for Raw and 12 for SmackDown).

SmackDown will have the first pick on Friday, and Raw will have first pick on Monday.

Who do you want to see move to Raw and SmackDown? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!