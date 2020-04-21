The Viking Raiders' Carpool Karaoke Promo Has WWE Fans Worried
This week's Monday Night Raw featured a bizarre promo involving Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders. It was was introduced as their version of "Carpool Karaoke," the pair were shown driving while wearing their Viking helmets and chanting about why they loved being Vikings. Ivar then celebrated by taking another bite out of his turkey leg as the two drove off. Based on their reactions, fans watching at home were clearly thrown off by the promo and quickly got worried that the pair, who were introduced as an unstoppable force in NXT and had a long winning streak going on Raw, were suddenly being dumbed down to look family friendly.
Check out the promo below and check out some of the reactions below.
When did The Viking Raiders become The B Team?
What a disgusting segment! #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/9kHoqsmLP1— Sock Monkey Mike (@SockMonkeyMike) April 21, 2020
Let us know what you thought down in the comments!
Uh-oh...
How can we make the Viking Raiders even less over?
Oh I fucking know.
They just got suffering succotashed🤦🏻♂️ #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/t6zAmoXlms— Dick Van Klondike (@DickVanKlondike) April 21, 2020
Yeah, Probably
HHH & HBK after seeing that Viking Raiders segment:#RAW pic.twitter.com/dqsGsrVxln— R.Dream (@WWERDream1) April 21, 2020
Really Hope Not
I'm not that bothered about the Viking Raiders but damn, they've really just given up on them haven't they.
That was embarrassing. #WWERaw— 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) April 21, 2020
Good Idea
I’m pretending I didn’t see that Viking Raiders segment. #WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/6fSWZ0Be2r— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 21, 2020
What?
Viking Raiders doing a carpool karaoke segment. #WWE #WWERAWApril 21, 2020
Let's Ask Shawn
Fans watching that Viking Raiders segment like:#RAW pic.twitter.com/aBJNqSyaF7— WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) April 21, 2020
Reset The Counter
Oh my god, I was legit just about to tweet about how much Raw has improved as a show over the last couple of months...then I saw whatever the flying fuck that Viking Raiders thing was. Good god. #RAW— RobGR (@RobGRYouTube) April 21, 2020
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.