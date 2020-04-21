The Viking Raiders' Carpool Karaoke Promo Has WWE Fans Worried

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a bizarre promo involving Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders. It was was introduced as their version of "Carpool Karaoke," the pair were shown driving while wearing their Viking helmets and chanting about why they loved being Vikings. Ivar then celebrated by taking another bite out of his turkey leg as the two drove off. Based on their reactions, fans watching at home were clearly thrown off by the promo and quickly got worried that the pair, who were introduced as an unstoppable force in NXT and had a long winning streak going on Raw, were suddenly being dumbed down to look family friendly.

Check out the promo below and check out some of the reactions below.

When did The Viking Raiders become The B Team? What a disgusting segment! #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/9kHoqsmLP1 — Sock Monkey Mike (@SockMonkeyMike) April 21, 2020

